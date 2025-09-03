Xi reviews troops to mark 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is ready to review troops as a Hongqi limousine carrying him drives out of the Tian'anmen Rostrum during a grand gathering commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. Xi delivered a speech at the gathering and reviewed troops. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed troops in Beijing on Wednesday during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Standing in a Hongqi limousine, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the command for the review to begin.

As the review vehicle moved slowly eastward, passing the fluttering flags of the Party, the nation and the army that stood before the assembled troops, Xi saluted the flags with a fixed gaze.

Amid resounding military music, Xi inspected foot, banner and armament formations along Chang'an Avenue.

As the review vehicle made its way back toward Tian'anmen, the servicemen and women chanted with one voice: "Follow the Party! Fight to win! Forge exemplary conduct!" "Justice will prevail! Peace will prevail! The people will prevail!"

