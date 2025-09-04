Beijing seeks deeper ties with Jakarta

September 04, 2025 By Zhang Yunbi (China Daily)

President Xi Jinping meets with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Prabowo was in China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War. [Photo/Xinhua]

China and Indonesia should deepen all-around strategic collaboration and the synergy of development strategies, and drive ties to serve as a role model in regional and global settings, President Xi Jinping told visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday.

Prabowo arrived in Beijing early on Wednesday morning to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The Indonesian president said he is glad to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war of resistance together with the Chinese people, and emphasized that the two countries are good and true friends.

He thanked China for its longstanding, precious support for Indonesia's economic and social development, and stated that relations with China are top priority of Indonesia's foreign policy.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's independence and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference.

Xi noted that both nations have consistently upheld the spirit of independence and self-reliance.

China is willing to work with Indonesia to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, and to advance the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future at a high level, he said.

Regarding future bilateral interactions, Xi emphasized that the two sides should stay on the right direction and ensure the steady and long-term growth of bilateral ties.

Xi called for effective use of the "2+2" dialogue mechanism that engages foreign ministers and defense ministers from both sides, as well as enhancing bilateral security and defense cooperation.

He emphasized high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, greater mutual opening-up, and broader collaboration in critical minerals, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, agriculture and fisheries.

During the talks, Xi noted that both China and Indonesia are major countries in the Global South, and they should join forces to oppose unilateral bullying practices and safeguard regional peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice.

Prabowo said the relationship between the two countries are at their best in history, and Indonesia looks to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as trade, investment, finance and infrastructure.

Prior to Prabowo's trip to China, Indonesia witnessed large-scale demonstrations in Jakarta and other parts of the country, prompting the Indonesian leader to cancel his visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.

Xi noted that Prabowo's overcoming of difficulties to attend events in Beijing "reflects the importance he attaches to China-Indonesia relations and the sincere friendship between the Indonesian and Chinese peoples".

China supports Prabowo's governance, Indonesia's restoration of order and stability as soon as possible, and the development and growth of Indonesia, Xi said.

Prabowo briefed Xi on Indonesia's domestic situation, noting that the situation is becoming stable.

