China stages cultural gala for V-Day commemoration

Xi Jinping and other leaders shake hands with war veterans before a grand cultural gala at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. With the theme of "Justice Prevails," the gala was staged on Wednesday evening to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng watched the gala with about 6,000 people. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- About 6,000 people on Wednesday evening watched a grand cultural gala staged to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Joining the crowd at the Great Hall of the People were Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng. Before the show started, Xi and other leaders shook hands with war veterans.

With the theme of "Justice Prevails," the gala reviewed the epic history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, highlighted the role of the Communist Party of China as the pillar of the resistance, resounded with the heroic theme of the Chinese people's fight against aggression, and showcased the indomitable spirit of the Chinese nation standing tall among the nations of the world.

