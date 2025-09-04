Victory a historic turning point for the Chinese nation, Xi says

08:27, September 04, 2025 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a reception commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed on Wednesday that China will always be a force for global peace, stability and progress.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception in Beijing that hosted guests from home and abroad.

The reception followed a grand military parade, part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi said that 80 years ago, the Chinese people thoroughly defeated the Japanese militarist aggressors after fighting a bitter and heroic war of resistance for 14 years, which marked the complete victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

He noted that the victory was a historic turning point for the Chinese nation emerging from grave crises in modern times to embark on a journey toward great rejuvenation. It also marked a major turning point in the course of world history, he said.

"The Chinese people won the great victory through their united efforts with the antifascist Allied forces and the people around the world," Xi said, extending the gratitude of the Chinese government and people to foreign governments and international friends who had supported and assisted the Chinese people in resisting aggression.

Xi cited a Chinese saying, "Might may rule the moment, but right prevails forever."

He stressed that justice, light and progress will inevitably triumph over evil, darkness and regression, underscoring the importance of upholding humanity's common values and firmly defending international fairness and justice.

"History cautions us that we must remain unwavering in our conviction in justice, unyielding in our commitment to peace, and unshakable in our confidence in the insurmountable strength of the people," he said.

Since humanity shares one planet, Xi said, nations must live together in harmony and "ensure that the law of the jungle never makes a comeback".

He urged all countries to adhere to the path of peaceful development, firmly safeguard world peace and tranquility, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi underlined that Chinese modernization follows a path of peaceful development and China will remain a force for peace, stability and progress worldwide. "We sincerely hope that all countries will draw wisdom from history, value peace, jointly advance world modernization and create a better future for humanity," he said.

Highlighting that the people are the creators of history, Xi stressed that the pursuit of a better life is the shared aspiration of all peoples. "At all times, our hearts must be with the people, our work must be for the people, and we must do our best to improve the well-being of all the people," he said.

At the reception, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, watched a cultural performance with the guests.

