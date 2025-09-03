Cambodian experts hail China as major driving force for global governance

Xinhua) 16:31, September 03, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a main driving force for the world's peace, security, stability, economy, governance, and prosperity, said Cambodian experts on Wednesday.

They made the remarks as China marked the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, with a massive military parade in the capital Beijing.

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, said China, which has emerged as a social, economic, political, technological and strategic leader on the world stage, is a miracle of the 21st century.

"China has been a powerful driving force of the world's peace, security, stability, economy, governance and prosperity," he added.

Matthews said China's four landmark global initiatives, namely the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), are meant to transform the various and different communities around the globe as a unified community with a shared future.

"Chinese people believe that China's development and prosperity are directly connected with the world development, so if the world progress, China will also develop definitely," Matthews said.

He said the four global initiatives plus the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will help connect the world like a spider-web, where all countries are connected with each other through hard and soft infrastructure, where communication, transportation and trade become easier, efficient and inclusive.

China has greatly contributed to alleviating world's poverty through BRI projects in many countries and regions around the globe, he added.

"China's contribution to reducing global poverty is significant and have recognized and benefitted by all countries," Matthews said.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said China's emphasis on standing on the right side of history and pursuing peaceful development reflected a commitment to cooperation, dialogue, and shared progress, values needed in today's world.

"The GDI, GSI, GCI, and GGI together reflect China's vision of inclusive development, peace, cultural respect, and fair governance," he told Xinhua. "If implemented inclusively, they can strengthen global cooperation and advance the idea of a shared future for mankind."

Mengdavid said China has currently played an increasingly active role in development, climate, health, and peacekeeping.

"Its focus on "win-win" cooperation can deliver mutual benefits and help the world respond more effectively to global challenges," he said.

Seun Sam, a policy analyst at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said China has been the world's new emerging leader who always shares experiences and fruits of development to other countries around the globe.

He said China does not want competition, but cooperation with all countries for mutual benefits and win-win results.

"China is a peaceful neighbor and a good friend to every nation in the world because it always wants peace and harmony for the world," he told Xinhua. "China always shares benefits to all countries regardless of a country's size or population number."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)