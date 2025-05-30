IOMed serves as important legal public good for improving global governance: Chinese FM
HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) serves as an important legal public good for improving global governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.
Delivering a speech at the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed, Wang said that as an innovative initiative in the field of international rule of law, IOMed holds significant importance in the history of international relations.
The establishment of the IOMed embodies the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and aims to fill the gap in mechanisms for international mediation, he said.
The Chinese side expects all signatory countries to ratify the convention as soon as possible and welcomes more countries to actively join, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
