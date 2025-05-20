Chinese FM to attend signing ceremony of Convention on Establishment of Int'l Organization for Mediation

May 20

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will attend the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong, China, on May 30, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

