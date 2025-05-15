HKSAR passport holders granted visa-free access to Qatar, UAE

Xinhua) 10:22, May 15, 2025

HONG KONG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Passport holders of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been granted visa-free access to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the HKSAR government said Wednesday.

The HKSAR government said in a press release that HKSAR passport holders may visit Qatar and the UAE visa-free (previously visa-on-arrival) for a stay of up to 30 days.

In addition, the visa-free period for HKSAR passport holders visiting Oman has been extended from a stay of up to 10 days to 14 days.

The measure regarding Qatar took effect on May 12 and the other two measures will take effect on May 15, according to the HKSAR government.

A spokesperson for the Immigration Department of the HKSAR government said that Qatar, the UAE and Oman are among Belt and Road partner countries and are member states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, these visa-free arrangements and the extension of the visa-free entry period will bring greater travel convenience for HKSAR passport holders and strengthen the tourism, cultural and economic ties between Hong Kong and relevant GCC member states, the spokesperson said.

As of today, 174 countries and territories have granted visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders, including all six member states of the GCC.

