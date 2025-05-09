Hong Kong hosts global summit to explore future of 6G mobile communications

Xinhua) 08:31, May 09, 2025

HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Fourth 6G Global Summit opened here on Thursday, bringing together industry representatives from around the world to explore the potential of the sixth-generation (6G) mobile communications technology in shaping a better future.

Held for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region, the summit was organized by the Communications Authority in a hybrid format of both online and offline.

The event attracted over 600 participants from around the world, including representatives from policymakers, regulatory bodies, international organizations, telecommunications operators and corporations, as well as industry experts and scholars.

Algernon Yau, secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said that the HKSAR government is fully committed to fostering a conducive environment that drives technological advancement and prepares Hong Kong for the 6G era.

Yau said that relevant measures included releasing suitable spectrum through auctions to support the development of advanced mobile communication services, exploring further facilitation measures from telecommunications perspectives to support the development of the low-altitude economy, and conducting a review on streamlining the licensing procedures of Low Earth Orbit satellites to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in satellite development.

The two-day summit will focus on key priorities shaping 6G developments, including standardization, technological innovations, sustainability and potential applications, as well as the strategic role of the Asia-Pacific region and opportunities presented by a more connected and intelligent global network.

