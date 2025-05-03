Hong Kong gears up for surge of Chinese mainland tourists during May Day holiday period

Xinhua) 11:26, May 03, 2025

HONG KONG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong has emerged as a top destination for Chinese mainland outbound tourists, recording over 300,000 visits as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, the first day of the five-day May Day holiday, of whom more than 182,000 were from the mainland.

The concept of eco-tourism has gained traction among visitors, who are seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of cities. On Thursday morning, a large crowd of Chinese mainland visitors, equipped with professional hiking gear, passed through the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point, eager to explore Hong Kong's natural beauty.

Jiang, a tourist from Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, expressed her excitement about hiking the iconic MacLehose Trail, a tough but rewarding route with some of the most stunning mountain and sea views, which has been hailed by the National Geographic magazine as one of the world's best trekking routes. Her itinerary includes three days of the hiking, followed by two days of "citywalk."

At the West Kowloon Station, the arrival hall buzzed with activity. Chan, a visitor from southeast China's Fujian Province, recalled that his previous trips to Hong Kong were merely stopovers. This time, however, he decided to fully experience the city's attractions.

"I haven't set a budget cap for this trip; I want to return with unforgettable memories," he said. He booked a hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui near Victoria Harbor, easily accessible to Hong Kong's must-see tourist spots.

To reinforce its traditional strengths while innovating service models to improve visitor experiences and satisfaction, the Hong Kong Tourism Board launched a special consultation webpage for the May Day holiday, featuring information on attraction hours and hiking tips.

For the convenience of hikers, shuttle bus services to Sai Kung, where the MacLehose Trail starts, have increased in frequency and now support mobile payment options. Approximately 19 shopping malls are offering discounts and cashback promotions, and some hotels have introduced panda-themed suites with corresponding dining experiences.

In addition to these attractions, traditional cultural events such as the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival are taking place during the holiday period. On Thursday evening, a themed drone show lit up the waterfront of Wanchai, featuring classic scenes from such intangible cultural heritage as the Bun Festival and the dance of Qilin, all set against the backdrop of the city skyline.

The nearly 12-minute spectacle concluded with a display of the characters for peace and good fortune, drawing cheers from the audience and leaving visitors eager for their upcoming adventures in Hong Kong.

The Travel Industry Authority reported that on Thursday, Hong Kong's Labor Day, also Day One of the Chinese mainland's five-day May Day holiday, 258 tour groups from the Chinese mainland visited the city, marking a strong start to the holiday season.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has predicted a total of more than 800,000 visits from the Chinese mainland during the May Day holiday period.

