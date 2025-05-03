Malaysia's Capital A eyes Hong Kong listing

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia-based Capital A, the owner of budget airline AirAsia, said Friday that it is actively exploring a potential listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), as part of its strategic effort to broaden access to global capital markets and position its ecosystem of digital and aviation services businesses for the next phase of growth.

The firm said in a statement that the initiative follows a senior meeting with HKEX, during which Capital A was invited to explore the possibility of listing in Hong Kong as a platform to tap into deeper pools of global and Chinese mainland investors, who have a growing appetite for ASEAN-led growth stories with strong China connectivity.

According to the statement, discussions are ongoing, and Capital A is close to appointing an international investment bank to advise on the proposed listing structure and timeline.

Plans to initiate the formal process are subject to internal assessments and regulatory approvals, it noted.

"We see Hong Kong as a natural capital markets gateway. A dual listing would allow us to tell our story on a global stage and connect with a broader investor base that values digital-first, asset-light business models," said Tony Fernandes, chief executive officer of Capital A.

He added that the listing plan aligns with the firm's ambition to accelerate growth, attract new strategic investors, and maximize long-term shareholder value.

The statement also highlighted that Hong Kong's deep capital markets, enhanced listing regime, and strong connectivity with both international and Chinese mainland investors continue to attract high-growth, internationally exposed businesses.

