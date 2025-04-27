Hong Kong's financial market stays strong amid global turbulence: HK Monetary Authority
HONG KONG, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) reassured investors on Friday that the city's financial market remains stable despite recent global volatility triggered by U.S. tariff measures.
During a press event, Darryl Chan, deputy chief executive of HKMA, reported that the liquidity in the Hong Kong dollar money market is robust. While the stock market has seen some fluctuations, trading has remained orderly, with a notable influx of foreign capital returning to Hong Kong, Chan said.
The banking system continues to operate smoothly, with sufficient liquidity and capital reserves. Hong Kong's foreign exchange reserves are approximately 416 billion U.S. dollars, indicating a substantial reserve. Furthermore, there are no abnormal situations in the various derivative markets, and financing activities are proceeding as normal.
Chan stressed that although the short-term impacts of global trade tensions are limited for the Hong Kong financial market, it is necessary to closely monitor long-term impacts.
He urged Hong Kong's financial sector to leverage its strengths in providing financing and related support, seeking new opportunities amid ongoing challenges.
