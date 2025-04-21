John Lee: HKSAR gov't to press ahead with 15th National Games preparation

Xinhua) 10:03, April 21, 2025

HONG KONG, China, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will press ahead with the preparation work for the 15th National Games in Hong Kong, China, and continue to conduct test events to ensure readiness for the official events, said John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, on Saturday.

The HKSAR government is committed to working closely with the Guangdong provincial government and the Macao SAR government to host a simple, safe, and wonderful 15th National Games, Lee said while meeting here with Gao Zhidan, visiting director of China's General Administration of Sport.

Lee welcomed Gao and his delegation to Hong Kong, China, and expressed gratitude for Gao's opinions and guidance on the preparation work for the 15th National Games in Hong Kong, China.

He also thanked the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC) for its continued support for Hong Kong's sports development and noted that the HKSAR government will maintain close cooperation with the GASC to further enhance sports exchanges and cooperation, as well as integrated development between Hong Kong and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

