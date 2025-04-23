Hong Kong completes major test events of 15th National Games of China

HONG KONG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong division of the 15th National Games of China has successfully completed the majority of its test events, according to Yeung Tak-Keung, Head of the National Games Coordination Office in Hong Kong.

Yeung said that six out of eight competition events scheduled for Hong Kong have finished their test competitions. He expressed confidence in the region's ability to host the upcoming events.

From April 18 to 20, a beach volleyball test event took place at Victoria Park, while the track cycling test event was held from April 19 to 21 at the Tseung Kwan O Cycling Velodrome.

After the track cycling test, Yeung said that the organization and processes ran smoothly. The events adhered to international competition standards and included the tests of the timing and scoring systems that will be implemented during the National Games, with promising results.

"The three days of testing went very smoothly and achieved the testing objectives. We are very confident about the competitions to be held in November," Yeung said.

The 15th National Games of China will be jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao from November 9 to 21, 2025. Hong Kong will feature eight competitive events - men's basketball under 22, track cycling, fencing, golf, men's handball, rugby sevens, triathlon, and beach volleyball - and a bowling event for mass participation.

Yeung added that the test events for the men's basketball under 22 and fencing will occur in the coming weeks.

