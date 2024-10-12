2024 National Evaluation Capacities Conference to be held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:13, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 National Evaluation Capacities Conference will be held in Beijing's Yanqing District from Oct. 13 to 18, according to a press briefing on Friday.

Over 500 representatives from more than 100 countries and regions are expected to attend the conference.

According to Tian Lin, head of the Department of Supervision and Evaluation of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the conference is necessary to promote the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance, and to participate actively in global governance in the field of evaluation, among other aims.

It is a global professional conference that focuses on public policy evaluation. This year's event will be co-hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the United Nations Development Programme.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)