Senior CPC official advocates safeguarding development right of all countries
MOSCOW, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China advocates that all parties jointly defend the right of all countries to promote development and prosperity, said Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee during his visit to Russia.
Liu made the remarks Friday during the opening ceremony of the founding of the International Inter-Party Forum of Supporters of Combatting Modern Practices of Neo-Colonialism in Moscow.
Currently, colonialism is still emerging in various ways, bringing pain and disaster to the world, he said, urging all parties to jointly safeguard the right of all countries to promote development and prosperity, safeguard world peace and tranquility, enhance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, reform the global governance system, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.
Liu also met with of United Russia party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on the sidelines of the Forum.
