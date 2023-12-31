Commentary: Building community with shared future promotes human progress

Xinhua) December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Since it was first proposed in 2013, the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed from a single thought into a scientific system that has been put into practice via broad international cooperation, becoming a groundbreaking initiative leading trends of the times and promoting human progress.

Aiming to develop an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity, building a community with a shared future for mankind is the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era, as stated at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs which concluded Thursday.

Building a community with a shared future is not about replacing one system or civilization with another. Instead, it is about building a world where countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures, and levels of development share interests, rights, and responsibilities in global affairs, creating greater synergy for building a better world.

Such ideas point out the direction needed for human society to realize common development, lasting peace and security, and mutual learning between civilizations. These ideas have been warmly echoed by the international community. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been written into resolutions of the UN General Assembly for seven years in succession, and also included in resolutions or declarations of multilateral mechanisms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

China also put forward important initiatives such as building of a global community of health for all, a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and a community of life for humanity and nature, giving a strong boost to global governance in various sectors.

China has built communities of shared future with dozens of countries and regions, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative it proposed have gained support from over 100 countries, and the Global Civilization Initiative has received positive feedback.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides a platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind through diverse high-quality cooperation. Under the BRI, China has signed more than 200 documents on cooperation with over 150 countries and in excess of 30 international organizations. From 2013 to 2022, the cumulative value of trade between China and other BRI countries reached 19.1 trillion U.S. dollars, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4 percent.

After 10 years of development, the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has become an international consensus, since it not only offers answers to questions regarding the development of human society but also responds to the common pursuit of people across the world seeking peace, development, and cooperation.

In the new decade, China will continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind with practices to expand substantive cooperation at different levels and in various sectors and to bring countries together to meet challenges, thus ushering in a brighter future of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for the world.

