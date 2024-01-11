Building community with shared future for mankind: A glorious banner leading progress of times

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has remained true to its original aspiration and mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It has also contributed to human progress and world harmony.

The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was recently held. It was pointed out at the conference that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy. It is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it based on the deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society.

It reflects the Chinese Communists' worldview, perception of order, and values, accords with the common aspiration of people in all countries, and points the direction for the progress of world civilizations. It is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

Since the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind was proposed in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping has systematically expounded on it multiple times.

In summary, in building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, the pathway is promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the basic underpinning lies in building a new type of international relations, the strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and the platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Since the dawn of this new era, building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, from a promising vision to substantive actions, and from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system. It has served as a glorious banner leading the progress of the times.

Countries should build a world of lasting peace through dialogue and consultation. It means beating the swords of war into the plowshares of peace. Upholding peace is the responsibility of every country. Countries should foster partnerships based on dialogue, non-confrontation and non-alliance.

Countries should build a world of common security for all through joint efforts. It means turning absolute security for one into common security for all. All countries should pursue common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and need to take a holistic approach to traditional and non-traditional security threats.

Countries should build a world of common prosperity through win-win cooperation. It means bidding farewell to the winner-takes-all mindset and sharing development achievements. Countries should make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all, so as to bring greater benefits to all peoples in a fairer manner.

Countries should build an open and inclusive world through exchanges and mutual learning. It means bidding farewell to the mindset that one civilization is superior to another and starting to appreciate the strengths of other civilizations. Diverse civilizations should draw on each other to achieve common progress, and countries should make exchanges among civilizations a source of inspiration for advancing human society and a bond that keeps the world in peace.

Countries should make the world clean and beautiful by pursuing green and low-carbon development. It means bidding farewell to the destructive exploitation of resources and preserving and enjoying the lush mountains and lucid waters. All parties must protect ecosystems as preciously as they protect their eyes, and cherish them as dearly as they cherish their lives. They must preserve what gives the planet life and embrace green development.

The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind responds to the common pursuit of people in countries around the world for peace, development and cooperation, and identifies the fundamental path to solve global issues. It has been widely recognized and supported by the international community.

The vision has been written into resolutions of the UN General Assembly for seven years in a row, and included in resolutions or declarations of multilateral mechanisms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

China also put forward important initiatives such as building a global community of health for all, a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and a community of life for humanity and nature, giving a strong boost to global governance in various sectors.

Great transformation is accelerating across the world. Changes of the world, of the times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.

Facing the unstable and uncertain international situation, more and more countries have come to realize that the world today has become a community with a shared future in which countries all share a huge stake of survival. The future of the world should be determined and created by all.

What people in various countries long for is an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys enduring peace, universal security and common prosperity. Such is the logic of historical advance and the trend of the times. All countries need to uphold the correct views of the world, of history and of their overall interests, and act to translate the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind into reality.

China is an advocate and an activist in building a community with a shared future for mankind. It is always committed to solving hotspot issues peacefully, promotes the strengthening of global security governance, steadfastly builds an open world economy, advances exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, and leads global ecological progress.

China has established various forms of a community of shared future with dozens of countries and regions, whether bilateral or multilateral, regional or global. China will continue to uphold global peace and tranquility, continue to promote common development for all, and continue to promote mutual enrichment among civilizations. It will work with the international community toward a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

