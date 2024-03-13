China's NGOs help promote rights, global governance: experts

Xinhua) March 13, 2024

GENEVA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) play an important role in promoting human rights development as well as the reform and improvement of the global governance system, a group of experts said here on Tuesday.

They said this at an event on "Promoting Human Rights Protection and Sustainable Development through NGO Cooperation" in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.

Zhu Guijie, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Association of International Understanding, said China's NGOs have assisted promote the development of the country's human rights cause.

At the same time, they have participated extensively in international events such as the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Climate Change Conference, and promoted the reform and improvement of the global governance system from a non-governmental perspective, Zhu added.

Li Juan, a researcher from the Human Rights Research Center of Central South University of China, said that China's NGOs have played an irreplaceable role in promoting rights protection and sustainable development.

In times of increasing global tensions, closer international cooperation among NGOs can contribute significantly to building a more just, equitable and sustainable world, Li said.

Wei Dandan, assistant secretary of China Foundation for Rural Development, gave examples to illustrate how her organization has helped low-income earners reduce poverty and seek development. She called for closer international collaboration on global poverty reduction and sustainability.

Qian Xiaofeng, senior director of regional development of Amity Foundation, said that NGOs can play an important role in protecting the rights of vulnerable groups.

China's NGOs have also strengthened cooperation with international partners and enhanced their capacities to work professionally on international and multilateral platforms, Qian added.

Christoph Stuckelberger, chairman of the Geneva Agape Foundation, said countries should support each other and grow together in a spirit of brotherhood as he stressed the importance of cross-border exchanges and interactions among the NGOs.

