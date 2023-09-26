China playing greater role in global governance: FM

Xinhua) 16:38, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has played an increasingly important role in global governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Multilateral diplomacy is an important way for China to participate in global governance and promote the building of a global community with a shared future, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China, as a responsible country, is never absent at multilateral forums in which it takes part, said Wang at a press conference on a newly-released white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

Answering a question on China's attendance at the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Wang said China keeps in communication with relevant parties and will release the information in due course.

