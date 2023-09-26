White paper outlines direction, path to build global community of shared future

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A newly-released white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," has outlined both the direction and path to build a global community of shared future.

The document was issued by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

Noting that vision guides action and direction determines the future, the white paper urged the international community to work together to turn the grand blueprint into a roadmap, and a beautiful vision into reality step by step.

"Promoting a new type of economic globalization is essential for building a global community of shared future," read the white paper.

It called on countries in the world to explicitly oppose protectionism, the erection of fences and barriers, unilateral sanctions, and maximum-pressure tactics.

China follows the path of peaceful development, and hopes that other countries will take this path as well, said the white paper.

By building a global community of shared future, emerging countries and established powers can avoid falling into the Thucydides trap, it added.

Building a global community of shared future requires practicing true multilateralism, said the white paper.

China opposes all forms of unilateralism and the formation of camps and exclusive cliques targeting specific countries, the white paper said.

China also opposes actions that undermine the international order, create a new Cold War or stoke ideological confrontation in the name of the so-called rules-based order, it added.

China advocates peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, the common values of humanity, read the white paper.

With an open mind, China understands that different civilizations have different understandings of the nature of these values, and respects the efforts of people in different countries to explore their own development paths, the white paper said.

