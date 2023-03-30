Community with a shared future for humanity "a flag that leads times, human progress": Premier Li

Xinhua) 13:24, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity has become "a flag that leads times and human progress".

Li said that the concept has also become a source of strength promoting sustained world peace and common prosperity.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

