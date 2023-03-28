Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to build community with shared future

Xinhua) 09:12, March 28, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers a speech at the China Development Forum 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Monday that the world should unite as one and set out to make great strides to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Qin made the remarks when delivering a speech at the China Development Forum 2023.

He said that over the past decade, building a community with a shared future for humanity has been transformed from an idea and a vision into actions and reality, which has provided an important pillar for maintaining world peace and stability, and injected strong impetus into global development.

"Facts have shown that the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity reflects the common aspirations of people around the world and represents the right direction for the development and progress of human society," Qin added.

The construction of a community with a shared future for all offers China's solution to eliminating the world's security deficit, Qin said, adding that with the Global Security Initiative, China is providing guidance for the construction of a world of enduring peace and universal security.

Building a community with a shared future for all injects Chinese energy to help the world resolve development difficulties. As China continues to unleash its huge market strength and domestic demand potential, it will bring new and greater opportunities to the economic recovery and development of other countries, Qin said.

"Building a community with a shared future for all provides the world with Chinese wisdom to avoid clashes of civilizations," he said, adding that the Global Civilization Initiative offers an important guideline for the world to promote harmony, coexistence, mutual respect, mutual understanding and accommodations among different civilizations.

He stressed that China will maintain the continuity of its policies and the robustness of its development to provide new opportunities and new energy for the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China will uphold mutual respect and develop friendly cooperation with other countries. It will be steadfast in its pursuit of win-win cooperation and continue to promote high-quality development and high-level opening up to maintain the stable and smooth operations of global industrial and supply chains, Qin said.

Noting that China will remain committed to fairness and justice, he said the country will make further efforts to increase the representation and voice of developing countries in the international community, and make global governance more just and equitable.

"China will be steadfast in upholding openness and inclusiveness," Qin said, adding that the Chinese side will promote common values of humanity that feature peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, and it will work with all parties to implement the Global Civilization Initiative.

Qin said China is bringing strong certainty to the world with its new development. "We should unite as one and set out together to make great strides in building a community with a shared future for all."

