Interview: China-proposed vision on community with shared future vital to global peace, development, says Egypt's ex-PM

Xinhua) 13:36, March 27, 2023

CAIRO, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Building a community with a shared future for mankind is in line with the logic of global development and is of great significance to promoting global peace and development, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf has said.

"The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is an inevitable choice for human survival," he said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Sharaf, who has visited China more than 30 times in the past decade, said that China has not only accomplished extraordinary achievements in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and environmental protection, but also made progress in foreign relations.

A close observer of China's development, Sharaf has conducted in-depth research and delivered speeches in many Arab and other countries on the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"As unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonism led to the deterioration of the international order, I have a deeper understanding of a community with a shared future for mankind," Sharaf said.

He added that in recent years, financial crises have occurred frequently, climate change became more serious, and the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have successively brought new challenges to humankind.

"These crises require global cooperation. Every country should shoulder the responsibility of stabilizing the world," Sharaf added.

He also said that achieving better global development and security requires rule-oriented global governance.

The widespread recognition of a community with a shared future for mankind is conducive to improving international relations, strengthening global governance and promoting global development and security, said the former Egyptian prime minister.

However, some countries are sending misleading messages about the concept, attempting to maintain their advantages in the current unilateralism through carefully orchestrated wars of public opinion, Sharaf believed.

Sharaf pointed out that the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind is deeply rooted in various civilizations, including China and Egypt.

Many aspects of Egypt's foreign policy are consistent with the concept, he said, underlining that Egypt advocates peaceful diplomacy, and always supports multilateralism and rule-oriented global governance.

