China achieves major results in building community with a shared future for humanity in past decade: Premier Li

Xinhua) 11:11, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that in the past decade, China has achieved a series of major results in advancing and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

