China holds press conference to present white paper on global community of shared future
(Xinhua) 10:18, September 26, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday held a press conference to present a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."
