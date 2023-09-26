We Are China

China holds press conference to present white paper on global community of shared future

Xinhua) 10:18, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday held a press conference to present a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

