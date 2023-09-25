Home>>
China to issue white paper on global community of shared future
14:08, September 25, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions" at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a press conference will be held by the office.
