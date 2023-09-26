Concept of global community of shared future roots from profound Chinese culture: white paper

Xinhua) 11:28, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The concept of a global community of shared future has deep roots in China's profound cultural heritage and its unique experience of modernization, said a white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," said that the concept carries forward the diplomatic traditions of China and draws on the outstanding achievements of all other civilizations.

China's fine traditional culture epitomizes the essence of the Chinese civilization, said the white paper, adding that it provides inspiring insights to help understand and shape the world and address current challenges, and contains elements of the vision of building a global community of shared future.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has always sought happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation while pursuing progress for all of humanity and the common good of the world, said the white paper.

The CPC has succeeded in leading the Chinese people onto a distinctively Chinese path to modernization and developing a new form of human advancement, and these successes have laid a solid foundation for building a global community of shared future, it added.

The initiative of building a global community of shared future builds on China's diplomatic philosophies, strategic thinking and traditions, and opens up new horizons for major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, according to the white paper.

The white paper noted that the concept of a global community of shared future crystallizes the shared values of people from different regions, cultures, ethnic backgrounds and with different religious beliefs, and it draws on the outstanding achievements of cultural integration between diverse civilizations and embodies the common aspiration of all humanity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)