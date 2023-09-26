Global community of shared future draws blueprint for better world: white paper

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The vision of a global community of shared future draws a new blueprint for a better world, said a white paper released on Tuesday.

The white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The white paper said the idea introduces a new approach to international relations, provides new ideas for global governance, and opens up new prospects for international exchanges.

Such a vision rises above the exclusive rules of bloc politics, the notion of "might makes right," and the "universal values" defined by a handful of Western countries, said the document.

Highlighting new features of global governance, the concept envisions a world characterized by openness and inclusiveness, equity and justice, harmonious coexistence, diversity and mutual learning, and unity and cooperation, as per the white paper.

On international exchanges, the document noted that China has made a five-point proposal for building a global community of shared future in the areas of partnerships, security environment, development, inter-civilization exchanges, and ecosystem.

It added that China proposes building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, common security, and common prosperity.

