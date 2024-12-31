China actively promotes global governance reform: Xi

Xinhua) 19:17, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reiterated China's commitment to promoting global governance reform and contributing to the maintenance of world peace and stability.

"In a world of both transformation and turbulence, China, as a responsible major country, is actively promoting global governance reform and deepening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South," Xi said in his 2025 New Year message.

China is making deeper and more substantive advances in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)