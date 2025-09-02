ASEAN secretary-general says cooperation with SCO essential for global stability

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 wrapped up in northern China's Tianjin on Monday. This marked the fifth time China has hosted an SCO summit and was the largest in the organization's history.

Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations gathered to review the SCO's experiences and chart a blueprint for its future development.

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the SCO represents inter-regional organizational cooperation.

With a memorandum of understanding already in place, both sides are exploring practical ways to work together, particularly in promoting and maintaining peace and security, he said.

Kao said cooperation has become essential to ensure long-term, stable supply chains for the global economy. Both organizations share the goal of building a stable, open, and rule-based multilateral trading system that benefits all.

The partnership aims to strengthen global peace, ensure stability, and promote economic growth and prosperity for all, he added.

