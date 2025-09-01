Peng Liyuan, spouses of foreign leaders attending SCO summit tour Tianjin

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, poses for a group photo with guests in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. Peng on Monday afternoon invited spouses of foreign leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 to a tour on the Haihe River that winds through the port city of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday afternoon invited spouses of foreign leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 to a tour on the Haihe River that winds through the port city of Tianjin.

Peng warmly greeted the guests, shaking hands with them one by one before joining them for a group photo. At the pier, children sang joyfully and waved Chinese and foreign national flags to welcome them.

Children sing and wave Chinese and foreign national flags to welcome Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and guests at a pier in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. Peng on Monday afternoon invited spouses of foreign leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 to a tour on the Haihe River that winds through the port city of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Afterward, Peng joined the guests on a boat ride along the river, where they learned about the city's history and development.

Describing Tianjin as a city blending rich historical heritage with modern charm, Peng said the Haihe River has witnessed the development of Tianjin and the exchange and mutual learning of diverse cultures. She said she looked forward to having an unforgettable time with the guests.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and guests learn about Tianjin's history and development on a boat ride along the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. Peng on Monday afternoon invited spouses of foreign leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 to a tour on the Haihe River that winds through the port city of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

While enjoying riverside views, they sipped tea and listened to an ensemble of the sanxian, a three-stringed traditional Chinese instrument. They also posed for a group photo on the deck. The guests expressed appreciation for China's fine traditional culture and highly praised the prominent achievements in advancing Chinese modernization.

The guests included spouses of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, poses for a group photo with guests on the deck during a boat ride along the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. Peng on Monday afternoon invited spouses of foreign leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 to a tour on the Haihe River that winds through the port city of Tianjin. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

