SCO sails from security cooperation to regional integration, says Turkish scholar

ISTANBUL, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) provides a notable example of how regional cooperation can evolve from addressing the security issue to fostering broader economic and security integration among neighboring countries, a Turkish scholar has said.

Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Ankara-based Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, said the SCO has evolved into a dynamic organization promoting deeper cooperation on security, economic development and multilateral engagement.

"It is a good example of how countries can strengthen ties and build trust through a structured organization," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Highlighting China's role in the SCO, Colakoglu noted that since its founding till the current development, China has been both an important supporter and a strong promoter of the organization.

Hailing China's presidency this year represents "a milestone in the SCO's evolution," Colakoglu said "The Tianjin summit in China is seen as another shining moment for the organization."

The summit, the largest SCO gathering to date, has brought together leaders from over 20 countries and 10 international organizations.

Colakoglu said the SCO has already achieved tangible results in areas such as joint counter-terrorism, regional trade facilitation, energy cooperation and infrastructure projects.

Through China-led initiatives, the SCO can advance win-win cooperation, enhance regional stability and foster economic growth across the region, he said.

Looking ahead, Colakoglu emphasized the SCO's expanding international scope. "The SCO is increasingly embracing the idea of a shared future for humanity. Members can strengthen multilateral ties, advance common development and deepen engagement with partner and observer countries," he said.

The organization has demonstrated how countries in the region can pursue joint development and common security, he said. "It will increasingly shape the regional balance and contribute to a more multipolar world order as the SCO continues to grow and deepen integration."

