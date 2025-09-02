Chinese premier meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Xinhua) 19:29, September 02, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met here with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday.

Mirziyoyev is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China stands ready to work with Uzbekistan to carry forward traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen mutual support, expand practical cooperation, and further advance the China-Uzbekistan all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Li said.

Li said that China is ready to further synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with the "Uzbekistan-2030" strategy, continue to leverage the role of the China-Uzbekistan intergovernmental cooperation committee, expand trade and investment, advance the high-quality construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, and deepen cooperation in connectivity, new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture and other fields to inject more impetus into the two countries' respective modernization endeavors.

China is ready to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with Uzbekistan, jointly implement the outcomes of the SCO Tianjin Summit, and work with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian partners to make the China-Central Asia mechanism more fruitful and robust and achieve new progress in building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future, Li said.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan fully supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges with China and deepening cooperation in economy and trade, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and other fields.

Uzbekistan welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and do business in Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan firmly supports the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China to combat the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, said Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan is ready to further enhance communication and coordination with China within the SCO, China-Central Asia mechanism and other frameworks to jointly uphold international fairness and justice.

