Interview: Stronger Uzbekistan-China ties meet call of times: Uzbek expert

TASHKENT, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Strengthening the Uzbekistan-China relationship answers the call of the times, an Uzbek expert has said.

For more than 30 years, the two countries have steadily deepened political mutual trust and developed relations based on equality, friendship, good-neighborliness, mutual support and benefit, and respect for each other's core interests, said Bakhodir Ismailov, head of the department of legislation in international relations at the Institute of Legislation and Legal Policy under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Cooperation between the two countries is especially active today as they continue on paths of steady growth, he said.

China's diplomacy, Ismailov said, upholds international justice, opposes hegemony, promotes a fair, orderly multipolar world, and encourages inclusive globalization.

The bilateral friendship has grown stronger over the years, and prospects for future cooperation are expanding, he said, noting that Uzbekistan has been an active participant in China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative since its launch in 2013.

Uzbekistan-China cooperation has entered a more dynamic phase since 2016, featuring regular high-level dialogues and a strong relationship between the two nations' leaders.

Ismailov also highlighted the importance of intergovernmental, interparliamentary and interagency exchanges in deepening Uzbekistan-China cooperation.

A new platform for engagement has emerged with the China-Central Asia Summit, which brings together leaders of the region and China. During the first summit in May 2023, the Xi'an Declaration was signed, creating an institutional framework for expanded collaboration, he said.

China and Uzbekistan consistently support one another on issues of core national interests, defend multilateralism, promote shared values, and contribute to regional and global stability, he added.

