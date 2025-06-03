Chinese delegation visits Uzbekistan, attends Uzbek-Chinese forum

Xinhua) 08:31, June 03, 2025

TASHKENT, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visited Uzbekistan on Sunday and Monday and attended the Second Chinese-Uzbek Interregional Forum.

During her visit, Shen met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and had friendly exchanges with Deputy Prime Minister Zulaykho Makhkamova.

Shen noted that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan in the new era has entered a fast track of development. China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen political mutual trust, deepen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation, promote people-to-people exchanges, jointly build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future at a higher starting point, and bring greater benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

Aripov asked Shen to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, saying that Uzbekistan and China are good partners for mutual benefit and good friends who support each other. Uzbekistan is ready to work with China to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, culture, local exchanges, and jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative with high quality.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)