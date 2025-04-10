Chinese senior legislator visits Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 08:26, April 10, 2025

TASHKENT, April 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Losang Jamcan, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, visited Uzbekistan and attended the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from April 6 to 9.

During the visit, Losang Jamcan met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Acting Governor of Samarkand Region Adiz Boboev, IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, and Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man.

Losang Jamcan said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of both countries, China-Uzbekistan relations have entered a "golden period" of rapid development. China is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies of the two countries and contribute to building a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

The Uzbek side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle and expressed its willingness to learn from China's development experience and deepen comprehensive cooperation.

During the IPU Assembly, Losang Jamcan stated that China is ready to work with the IPU and legislative bodies of other countries to promote global governance in a more just and logical direction and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)