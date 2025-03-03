Interview: China's poverty alleviation experience opens up new opportunities for Uzbekistan, says scholar

TASHKENT, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China's poverty alleviation experience has not only opened up new opportunities for Uzbekistan's development but also made a significant contribution to the global fight against poverty, a Uzbek scholar said in an interview with Xinhua.

Ravshan Nazarov, a senior researcher at the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences, emphasized that China's poverty reduction success is due to economic growth, the implementation of a state policy of targeted poverty eradication, and a systematic approach to policymaking.

In the process of combating poverty, the Chinese government applied a development strategy tailored to local conditions, integrating infrastructure development, sectoral support and improvements in the education system, thereby creating a comprehensive anti-poverty mechanism.

"China's experience shows that the fight against poverty is not just a matter of economic growth but also a reflection of the efficiency of the entire system of governance and development model," said Nazarov.

According to the Uzbek scholar, an important aspect of China's experience is its broad social mobilization and policy coordination, which can be useful for Uzbekistan.

In the process of socio-economic transformation, Uzbekistan should learn from China's experience, combining state regulation, market mechanisms and public participation to ensure sustainable development and long-term stability, he said.

Nazarov pointed out that Uzbekistan has made significant progress in improving the quality of life for its people and developing rural areas in recent years.

The Central Asian country, however, still faces challenges in such areas as reducing the gap between urban and rural areas, modernizing infrastructure in the poorest regions and implementing further development measures, he said.

In these aspects, China's experience can serve as a valuable reference, especially regarding strengthening the role of the state, introducing modern technologies and promoting rural development, said Nazarov.

In the future, Uzbekistan could strengthen cooperation with China by enhancing experience-sharing to promote sustainable development and social progress, he added.

