Senior Chinese official meets presidential advisor of Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 16:23, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Sardor Umurzakov, the advisor on special assignments to the Uzbekistan president, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said last year the two heads of state announced that the China-Uzbekistan relationship would be elevated to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, marking a historical new high in bilateral ties.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance interparty exchanges, deepen cultural communication and civilizational dialogue, contributing to the high-quality development of the bilateral relationship, Li added.

Umurzakov expressed Uzbek willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with China in all fields, and push forward the continuous development of the bilateral ties in the direction guided by the two heads of state.

