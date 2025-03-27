Feature: Uzbek artisan bridges Uzbekistan, China through wood carving

TASHKENT, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan, renowned for its wood carving artistry, is home to many craftsmen. One such artisan is Bekhzod Madraimov, a Tashkent resident who has been creating unique wooden products for years.

Madraimov said he was among the first artisans in his country to start making these crafts, starting 15 years ago. Five years ago, he left his main profession to focus on woodworking.

What sets his works apart is his use of tree roots, which are rarely used in woodworking.

"Each wooden piece is unique because tree roots are one of the strongest materials, and their structure is different from other parts of the tree," the master said.

Currently, Madraimov owns a store and a workshop where he produces unique and antique items that bring a sense of nature. He said visitors often spend hours admiring the aesthetic beauty of his creations.

Recently, Madraimov showcased his works at an exhibition in Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where his custom chess tables and traditional souvenirs generated strong interest from Chinese buyers.

"Impressing people in China is not easy, since they can manufacture almost everything. However, I managed to captivate them with my original creations," he said.

Following the exhibition, the artisan signed an agreement with a Chinese partner and is planning to establish trade relations with China.

"Now we are preparing to ship the first batch of my works to China soon," said the craftsman.

He is sourcing high-quality tools from China and is planning to open a joint showroom for Uzbek and Chinese artisans to display and sell their works.

Madraimov is passing his craft down to the next generation, with his son already involved and his five-year-old grandson beginning to learn woodworking.

"I want to turn this into a family craft ... In the future, I hope my grandson will continue this craft and pass it on to his children," he said.

Madraimov views wood carving as a language without borders and a bridge between the people of Uzbekistan and China.

"I hope through these unique creations, more Chinese friends will get to know Uzbekistan's culture, and artisans from both countries will exchange experiences, learn from each other, and create even more beautiful works together," he said.

