China's top political advisor meets with Uzbekistan presidential advisor

Xinhua) 09:10, March 26, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Sardor Umurzakov, the advisor on special assignments to the president of Uzbekistan, in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with Sardor Umurzakov, the advisor on special assignments to the president of Uzbekistan, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to implement the consensus reached by their two heads of state, advance the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and push forward the construction of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

Umurzakov congratulated China on its successful convening of the "two sessions," noting that the Uzbek side pays close attention to China's economic and social development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, stands ready to make new progress in bilateral relations, and is willing to learn from China's experience in industrialization, poverty alleviation, and scientific and technological development.

