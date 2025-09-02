Uzbek president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations

Xinhua) 09:06, September 02, 2025

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

