Air China launches direct flight between Beijing, Tashkent

Xinhua) 14:19, July 20, 2025

TASHKENT, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carrier Air China on Saturday launched its first direct flight route between Beijing and Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The inaugural flight landed on Saturday at Tashkent International Airport, where a ceremony was held to mark the milestone.

Li Guangping, Air China's representative in Tashkent, said that the new route will promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in the fields of economy, trade, culture and tourism.

It will also provide a more convenient and efficient air corridor for people-to-people exchanges and the flow of resources between the two countries, said Li.

Umid Khamraev, first deputy director of Uzbekistan Airports Handling, said that the new air corridor will help further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries and contribute to the development of tourism and economic and trade relations.

Operated with Boeing 737 aircraft, the newly launched Beijing-Tashkent flight runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)