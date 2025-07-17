Chinese FM meets with Uzbek counterpart in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:11, July 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tianjin, north China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tianjin on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two heads of state held a cordial, friendly meeting during the second China-Central Asia Summit and made strategic plans for the development of China-Uzbekistan relations.

China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to fully implement the consensus reached between their leaders, make good preparations for the next stage of high-level exchange, and promote the development of bilateral relations to a higher quality and higher level, Wang said.

China is a trustworthy and reliable partner for Uzbekistan, and has always regarded Uzbekistan as one of the priorities in its neighborhood diplomacy, Wang said, adding that China supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty, security and development interests.

Wang said the two sides should accelerate cooperation in key areas, promote the early operation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway, and make more achievements in bilateral cooperation.

China looks forward to working with Uzbekistan and other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to ensure the complete success of the SCO Tianjin summit and inject stronger impetus into the development of the organization, he said.

Saidov expressed his deep admiration for the historic accomplishments of China's development, as well as his willingness to learn from China's development experience.

He said that the two heads of state have elevated bilateral relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, with fruitful practical cooperation seen in various fields.

Uzbekistan is willing to expand cooperation with China in such areas as logistics, minerals, artificial intelligence, the green transformation and desertification control, Saidov said, adding that it is also ready to communicate and coordinate closely with China on regional and international affairs, safeguard the common interests of both sides, and push bilateral relations to a new level.

The recent Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO Member States achieved positive results, Saidov said, noting that Uzbekistan will, as always, fully support and assist China in its successful hosting of the Tianjin summit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)