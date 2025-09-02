Home>>
AIIB president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 09:34, September 02, 2025
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- AIIB sets new model for international multilateral cooperation
- Opening ceremony of 10th Annual Meeting of AIIB held in Beijing
- AIIB's first decade marks a path of multilateral, sustainable development
- Chinese premier to attend opening ceremony of AIIB annual meeting
- AIIB deepens multilateral role, global partnerships in past decade: AIIB VP
- Press conference for tenth annual meeting of AIIB held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.