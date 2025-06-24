Chinese premier to attend opening ceremony of AIIB annual meeting

Xinhua) 16:07, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend and address the opening ceremony of the 10th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Board of Governors in Beijing on June 26, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

