Home>>
Chinese premier to attend opening ceremony of AIIB annual meeting
(Xinhua) 16:07, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend and address the opening ceremony of the 10th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Board of Governors in Beijing on June 26, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.