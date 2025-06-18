AIIB deepens multilateral role, global partnerships in past decade: AIIB VP

Xinhua) 14:05, June 18, 2025

This photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows the exterior view of headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- As the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) prepares for its 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors later this month, the multilateral lender is reaffirming its commitment to deeper international cooperation and enhanced connectivity through infrastructure and beyond.

In an interview with Xinhua ahead of the milestone gathering, AIIB Vice President Ludger Schuknecht said the bank is increasingly focused on supporting multilateralism, which he described as essential to reducing poverty, promoting shared prosperity and sustainable development.

"It is really important that all people on this planet feel they are part of the success story and are not missing out," he said.

AIIB, he added, contributes to this goal not only by financing infrastructure but also by supporting the delivery of global public goods such as climate action, innovative technology, renewable energies and urban development.

AIIB has approved 318 projects totaling over 60 billion U.S. dollars, mobilizing more than 200 billion dollars in capital and benefiting 38 member economies within and beyond Asia.

The bank's 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, scheduled for June 24 to 26 in Beijing, home to AIIB's headquarters, will be held under the theme of "Connecting for Development, Collaborating for Prosperity."

The meeting will also feature a record number of public seminars on priority topics such as private sector investment, digital economy, connectivity and cross-border cooperation, and climate change, among others.

Reflecting on AIIB's development, Schuknecht described it as a "21st-century bank" that is agile and innovative, with developing and emerging economies holding the majority of voting power. Today, more than 70 percent of the bank's votes rest with these countries, he said.

He also noted that AIIB has staff from over 70 countries and projects in nearly 40 economies, calling it "a very multinational bank" and highlighting diversity and global reach as key strengths.

Schuknecht noted that AIIB's commitment to high standards is embedded in its institutional culture. "Since its establishment, we have adhered to the core value of 'lean, clean, and green,'" he said. "These values manifest in our daily operations and our project selection process."

AIIB is a key partner in the multilateral finance system, Schuknecht said, adding that it collaborates actively with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other institutions such as China Eximbank and German bank KfW.

Looking ahead, Schuknecht expressed optimism about AIIB's future and its role in overcoming global challenges through multilateral cooperation and infrastructure investment that promotes shared prosperity.

"I'm optimistic about AIIB's future, and I'm optimistic that we will overcome the current challenges in the economic and financial global landscape," he said.

