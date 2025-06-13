Press conference for tenth annual meeting of AIIB held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:03, June 13, 2025

Ludger Schuknecht (R), vice president and corporate secretary of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), speaks during a press conference for the tenth annual meeting of AIIB in Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2025. The tenth annual meeting of AIIB, which is expected to be participated by over 3,500 guests from about 100 countries and regions, will be held from June 24 to 26 in Beijing. China will be the host country of this event. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows the exterior view of headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, capital of China. The tenth annual meeting of AIIB, which is expected to be participated by over 3,500 guests from about 100 countries and regions, will be held from June 24 to 26 in Beijing. China will be the host country of this event. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Ludger Schuknecht (R, C), vice president and corporate secretary of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), speaks during a press conference for the tenth annual meeting of AIIB in Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2025. The tenth annual meeting of AIIB, which is expected to be participated by over 3,500 guests from about 100 countries and regions, will be held from June 24 to 26 in Beijing. China will be the host country of this event. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)