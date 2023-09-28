Home>>
AIIB to lend Bangladesh 4.5 bln USD in 5 years
(Xinhua) 10:45, September 28, 2023
DHAKA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide 4.5 billion U.S. dollars in loan to Bangladesh mainly on climate-related projects in the next five years.
The assurance came at the eighth annual meeting of the AIIB that took place on Sept. 25 and 26 at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Tuesday.
The loan will also help finance various infrastructure projects in the country, said the ministry.
The AIIB has so far provided a total of 3.27 billion dollars in loans for 18 projects in the South Asian country.
