Opening ceremony of 10th Annual Meeting of AIIB held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:44, June 27, 2025

This photo taken on June 26, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 10th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Board of Governors in Beijing, capital of China. Under the theme of "Connecting for Development, Collaborating for Prosperity" and participated by over 3,500 guests from about 100 countries and regions, the 10th Annual Meeting of the AIIB Board of Governors held its opening ceremony in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

